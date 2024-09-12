Labor and the Greens block Senator Hanson’s bill to change the Sex Discrimination Act

A move from One Nation to amend the Sex Discrimination Act and remove provisions that provide protection on the basis of gender identity has failed.

Senator Pauline Hanson put forward a bill on Thursday morning but it was voted down when Labor and the Greens both voiced support for transgender and gender diverse Australians.

Greens senator Steph Hodgkins-May

Greens senator Steph Hodgkins-May said the Greens would oppose the bill even having a first reading.

“The Greens will not allow One Nation to use parliamentary privilege to deny the existence of the trans and gender diverse community, will not give Pauline Hanson a platform for hate.” she said.

“Trans rights are human rights, and they are non-negotiable. We must work towards a safer world for the the trans and gender diverse community.

“The gender diverse community deserve to feel safe, respected, and valued. Living their lives, treated as equals and free from discrimination.”

Senator Hodgkins-May said the recent reaction to Labor’s attempts to remove questions about transgender people from the census showed the level of community support that exists in society for this community.

Senator Jonathan Duniam

Speaking on behalf of the coalition Senator Jonathan Duniam said he was of the view that almost all bills should be passed on their first reading to allow senators to access their value.

“While the senate has the opportunity to reject a bill at the first reading stage, in practice is it is almost always passed without opposition.” Senator Duniam said.

Senator Duniam said the the the proposed bill from One Nation should be considered and allowed to progress, and blocking a bill should only occur in the “most extreme of circumstances”.

Senator Katy Gallagher

Labor’s Senator Katy Gallagher said Labor would also immediately oppose the bill, saying the bill before the senate was “extremely serious” and could cause significant harm in the community.

“This bill falls into that category. The division, the hurt, the pain, that that causes for gender-diverse members of the community is real, and The sooner the senate realises that and takes responsibility for causing that harm the better.

“We should not be allowing something like this to come into this chamber. We have to stand up and support all members of our community.” Senator Gallagher said.

A division was called and the motion was voted down 32 -27.

Senator Hanson found support from the Coalition, newly independent senator David Rennick, Jacqui Lambie and Senator Ralph Babet of United Australia. Labor, The Greens, and independents David Pocock and Tammi Tyrell blocked the bill from proceeding.