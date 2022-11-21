Last chance to nominate for WA Women’s Hall of Fame 2023

As part of celebrations for the Centenary of Internationals Women’s Day and UN Women Perth, launched the WA Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Perth UN Women’s Chapter closed in 2012 however the Hall of Fame continued under the stewardship of the Collaboration of International Women’s Day until 2017, when the WA Women’s Hall of Fame Inc was established.

The Hall of Fame is an incredible record of the diversity in life for women around our State. It celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, reflecting on how far we have come.

The WA Women’s Hall of Fame provides the opportunity for women from all walks of life, from all regions in this State, and from a myriad of diverse cultural backgrounds to be recognised for their achievements and the difference they have made to the lives of fellow Western Australian’s.

The Hall of Fame has honoured a number of brilliant queer women including GRAI’s Kedy Kristal, Greens WA pioneer Giz Watson, and the late Isabelle Lake – who was the first transgender woman to earn the honour.

Inductees can be nominated in one of eight categories. STEM, (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Business, Health, Education and Community, which acknowledges the work done by women to help improve the lives of other individuals and groups.

The final three categories are Culture, which recognizes the work and achievements of women in strengthening and supporting, the beliefs, objectives, and key messages of their culture, the Arts, and Sport.

Nominations close Sunday 4 December. Head here to nominate.

