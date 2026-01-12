Search
Last chance to vote in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025

Culture

triple j and ABC have given a sneak peek at how this year’s Hottest 100 voting is shaping up ahead of this week’s deadline.

The iconic annual ranking of Australia’s favourite music has been running since 1989, and there’s still time to pick your favourites for 2025.

triple j has teased some info to demonstrate just how close this year’s voting is. The team has revealed that one artist has a back to back entry, four places are locked in a tie and 20 songs are separated by 10 or less votes!

Among this year’s nominees are Addison Rae, Ethel Cain, Bad Bunny, G Flip, PinkPantheress, Rosalia, Lorde, Florence + The Machine and many, many more.

Past winners of the top spot have included Doja Cat (Paint The Town Red), The Wiggles (and their Like a Version cover of Elephant), Billie Eilish (bad guy) and Kendrick Lamar (HUMBLE.)

Cast your vote before voting end this Thursday, 15 January at 5pm AEDT.

Head to abc.net.au to have your say!

