Lawyers for Tyler Robinson ask he be allowed to wear civilian clothes in court

News

Lawyers representing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, have asked the judge if their client can be allowed to wear civilian clothes when he appears in court.

The lawyers in the case returned to court on Friday to a closed hearing to discuss the issue with the judge in the case. Robinson is scheduled to appear in-person in court for the first time later next week, to date he has only appeared via video link from prison.

The legal team have also requested that the judge orders for restraints to be removed from Robinson during court appearances.

Tyler Robinson.

Robinson is accused of murdering Kirk during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10th.

It has been speculated in the media that he was motivated by support for the LGBTIQA+ communities, but prosecutors have yet to formally indicate what they believe to be the motivation behind the shooting. Prosecutors have alleged that Robinson shot Kirk from a rooftop using a rifle that he owned.

Robinson is facing the death penalty over the alleged crimes, with US President Donald Trump calling for the punishment even before any suspects were arrested. Kirk was a close ally of the president.

District Judge Tony Graf is reportedly considering the request to allow Robinson to appear in court in civilian clothes. The case will return to court on 30th October.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

