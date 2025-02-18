Learn about sauna etiquette with the WAAC team

Have you ever wanted to go to a gay sauna but were unsure about the rules and etiquette?

Whether you’re new to the sauna scene or just want to brush up on the guidelines on how to behave, join WAAC at Perth Steam Works for a free information session designed to help you navigate the space with confidence while prioritising your health and safety.

Shane from WAAC will be holding what promises to be a very informative session on everything there is to know about attending a sauna on Friday 21st February from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.

The event will cover understanding sauna etiquette and expectations, safer sex practices and STI prevention, while also diving into consent and understanding boundaries. Plus, they’ll also be talking about understanding non-verbal cues.

The event is being held at Steamworks, the sauna in Northbridge and tickets are available now.