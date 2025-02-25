Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Legal and financial experts sought for Transfolk WA Board

Community

Local transgender and gender diverse support organisation Transfolk WA are seeking candidates to contribute to their work by joining the Board in a voluntary capacity.

Transfolk WA offer critical support services to the local community, alongside advocacy work, education, training and providing community spaces.

The organisation say this is a crucial time for growth and expanding their reach, and the team are working to enhance their governance framework to ensure robust financial management and legal oversight.

“This is an excellent opportunity for a dedicated individual to apply their specific expertise to support the organisation and community at a critical time,” said Dr Thomas Drake-Brockman, Chairperson of Transfolk WA.

Transfolk WA are seeking applicants with strong legal or finance backgrounds to provide expert guidance on accounting, contracts and compliance, supporting the Board’s strategic oversight.

Candidates with broad governance, community or not-for-profit experience are preferred. Trans, gender diverse and First Nations candidates are particularly encouraged to apply.

For full role details and to apply, please visit the online job listing at ethicaljobs.com.au

Prospective applicants may contact the Chairperson with questions via email at chair@transfolkwa.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

