LGB+ women experience sexual violence at a higher rate

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) is calling for immediate action to increase the personal safety of lesbian, gay, bisexual and other diverse sexually orientated (LGB+) women in response to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The new data showed LGB+ women experience sexual violence at a rate of more than four times higher than heterosexual women.

For the first time in 2021-2022, the ABS included questions on sexual orientation in its Personal Safety Survey. The results of each category of violence and harassment shows LGB+ women were more than two to four times more likely to report experiences of violence or harassment than heterosexual women.

Women who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or who used a different term such as asexual, pansexual or queer were more likely to have experienced sexual violence (13%) than women who identified as heterosexual (2.4%). For both groups, 98% of those who experienced sexual violence in the last two years experienced it by a male perpetrator according to the ABS.

“The basic human rights of women to feel and be safe are not being met. An immediate response is needed to the results of this first national population level data on LGB+ women’s experience of violence and harassment,” LHA Chair, Carolyn Gillespie said.

“We have irrefutable evidence of the unacceptable levels of violence and harassment experienced by LGB+ women overwhelmingly perpetrated by men. Action must be taken immediately to improve the safety of LGB+ women,” Gillespie said.

Years of being ignored in health, social and economic strategies show the consequences for LGB+ women. This compelling evidence reveals the cost of inaction and represents a wake-up call for what it means to be an LGB+ woman living in Australia today.

“The disparities between LGB+ women and heterosexual women show that LGB+ women are falling through the net. We need an urgent stock take of the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032.

“The National Plan is not being translated into effective action to reduce violence, and this is a failure not only for LGB+ women, but all LGBTIQ+ people.” Gillespie said.

While including questions on sexuality, the Personal Safety Survey did not use the ABS Standard for Sex, Gender, Variations of Sex Characteristics and Sexual Orientation Variables (ABS 2020 Standard) as it was not available in time for the survey.

“These survey results show why questions on sex, gender, variations of sex characteristics and sexual orientation must be used in all population surveys to guide policy and service planning. LHA calls for targeted funding to speed up adoption and implementation of the ABS Standard,” Gillespie said.

“If the ABS 2020 Standard had been used, we would have insight into violence experienced by trans and gender diverse people, which we know occurs at even higher rates. It would have also given insight into the personal safety experience of intersex people.” Gillespie said.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

