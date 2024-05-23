Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

United Kingdom will head to the polls on 4th July

News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called an early election for July 4th.

The PM made the announcement outside 10 Downing Street while getting drenched by rain and battling the sound of protesters at the end of the street blasting the 1990’s D:Ream hit Things Can Only Get Better. The song was used prominently in Labor’s 1997 campaign which saw the conservative government of 18 years removed from office.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to reporters the Prime Minister said the election would be “the moment for Britain to choose its future”.

In his first pitch to voters Sunak said the world was currently a tumultuous place and voters needed to stick with his government for safety and security.

“This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the cold war,” he said. “These uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. You must choose in this election who has that plan.”

The Conservative government faces an uphill battle to retain power. The party has held government since 2010 and has been through five Prime Ministers over that period including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and most recently Rishi Sunak.

The party has also trailed the Labour party in the polls with the opposition leading by over 20 points, suggesting they could easily oust the Conservatives from government.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the future of the country would be in voters hands.

“On 4 July you have the choice and together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain and change our country.” Starmer said.

Latest

Culture

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

0
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.
Lifestyle

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

0
This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Culture

Sam Morton is the most surprising musical story of 2024

0
Actor Samantha Morton teams up with Richard Russell for new music project.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

0
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.
Lifestyle

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

0
This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Culture

Sam Morton is the most surprising musical story of 2024

0
Actor Samantha Morton teams up with Richard Russell for new music project.
Culture

Review | ‘Radical’ shares the story of an inspirational teacher

0
This Spanish language film has been winning awards for its inspirational true story.

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.
Read more

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

Leigh Andrew Hill -
This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

OUTinPerth -
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture