United Kingdom will head to the polls on 4th July

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called an early election for July 4th.

The PM made the announcement outside 10 Downing Street while getting drenched by rain and battling the sound of protesters at the end of the street blasting the 1990’s D:Ream hit Things Can Only Get Better. The song was used prominently in Labor’s 1997 campaign which saw the conservative government of 18 years removed from office.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to reporters the Prime Minister said the election would be “the moment for Britain to choose its future”.

In his first pitch to voters Sunak said the world was currently a tumultuous place and voters needed to stick with his government for safety and security.

“This election will take place at time when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the cold war,” he said. “These uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. You must choose in this election who has that plan.”

The Conservative government faces an uphill battle to retain power. The party has held government since 2010 and has been through five Prime Ministers over that period including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and most recently Rishi Sunak.

The party has also trailed the Labour party in the polls with the opposition leading by over 20 points, suggesting they could easily oust the Conservatives from government.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the future of the country would be in voters hands.

“On 4 July you have the choice and together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain and change our country.” Starmer said.