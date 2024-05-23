Hatched: Emerging artists break out at PICA

PICA’s beloved Hatched: National Graduate Show returns in 2024.

The only exhibition of its kind in Australia, Hatched celebrates the work of the emerging and growing artists, presenting the works of 22 artists from 21 art schools.

Now in its 33rd year, Hatched provides an essential platform for early-career artists, presenting their works to local and national audiences.

Michelle Prezioso ‘Assemblage of a Unified Aggregate’ 2023 Photo: Provided by artist

Hatched is also celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Dr Harold Schenberg Arts Awards. PICA say they are thrilled to have renewed their partnership with The University of Western Australia to present four Hatched artists with these awards, valued collectively at $50,000.

This year, three $15,000 awards will be presented at PICA’s Hatched Opening Party. The final People’s Choice Award of $5,000 will be presented to one artist at the end of the exhibition.

Emily Palmer ‘Post Chain’ 2023, Photo: Dan McCabe

Congratulations to this year’s Hatched artists:

Sophie Dumaresq (ACT)

André de Vanny (NSW)

Jamee Barker (NSW)

Kate McGuinness (NSW)

Thomas Hannah (NSW)

Vedika Rampal (NSW)

Melissa Stannard (QLD)

Ruby Stevens (QLD)

Alanah Kent (SA)

Katey Smoker (SA)

Lily Trnovsky (SA)

Tiarnie Edwards (SA)

Frances Malcomson (TAS)

Edie Duffy (VIC)

Ka Yan SO (Kelly) (VIC)

Michelle Prezioso (VIC)

Michelle Yuan Fitz-Gerald (VIC)

Steven Christou (VIC)

Emily J. Palmer (WA)

Esther Forest (WA)

Kasia Kolikow (WA)

Laura Ward (WA)

Hatched runs from 3 August – 13 October at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts. Head to PICA.org.au for more.