Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Hatched: Emerging artists break out at PICA

Culture

PICA’s beloved Hatched: National Graduate Show returns in 2024.

The only exhibition of its kind in Australia, Hatched celebrates the work of the emerging and growing artists, presenting the works of 22 artists from 21 art schools.

- Advertisement -

Now in its 33rd year, Hatched provides an essential platform for early-career artists, presenting their works to local and national audiences.

The Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts’ Annual Flagship Exhibition Hatched: National Graduate Show Returns for 2024.
Michelle Prezioso ‘Assemblage of a Unified Aggregate’ 2023 Photo: Provided by artist

Hatched is also celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Dr Harold Schenberg Arts Awards. PICA say they are thrilled to have renewed their partnership with The University of Western Australia to present four Hatched artists with these awards, valued collectively at $50,000. 

This year, three $15,000 awards will be presented at PICA’s Hatched Opening Party. The final People’s Choice Award of $5,000 will be presented to one artist at the end of the exhibition.

Emily Palmer ‘Post Chain’ 2023, Photo: Dan McCabe

Congratulations to this year’s Hatched artists:

Sophie Dumaresq (ACT)
André de Vanny (NSW)
Jamee Barker (NSW)
Kate McGuinness (NSW)
Thomas Hannah (NSW)
Vedika Rampal (NSW)
Melissa Stannard (QLD)
Ruby Stevens (QLD)
Alanah Kent (SA)
Katey Smoker (SA)
Lily Trnovsky (SA)
Tiarnie Edwards (SA)
Frances Malcomson (TAS)
Edie Duffy (VIC)
Ka Yan SO (Kelly) (VIC)
Michelle Prezioso (VIC)
Michelle Yuan Fitz-Gerald (VIC)
Steven Christou (VIC)
Emily J. Palmer (WA)
Esther Forest (WA)
Kasia Kolikow (WA)
Laura Ward (WA)

Hatched runs from 3 August – 13 October at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts. Head to PICA.org.au for more.

Latest

News

OPINION | WA history holds lessons for trans law debate

0
Rodney Croome AM is a long-time LGBTIQ+ rights advocate.
News

United Kingdom will head to the polls on 4th July

0
PM Rishi Sunak has made his pitch to voters asking they to back the government for a fifth term.
Culture

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

0
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.
Lifestyle

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

0
This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

OPINION | WA history holds lessons for trans law debate

0
Rodney Croome AM is a long-time LGBTIQ+ rights advocate.
News

United Kingdom will head to the polls on 4th July

0
PM Rishi Sunak has made his pitch to voters asking they to back the government for a fifth term.
Culture

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

0
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.
Lifestyle

Pride in Sport Festival to promote LGBTQ+ belonging

0
This exciting initiative sets out with a mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility, participation and inclusion in sporting codes across the nation.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.

OPINION | WA history holds lessons for trans law debate

Graeme Watson -
Rodney Croome AM is a long-time LGBTIQ+ rights advocate.
Read more

United Kingdom will head to the polls on 4th July

Graeme Watson -
PM Rishi Sunak has made his pitch to voters asking they to back the government for a fifth term.
Read more

‘Wicked’ is flying back into Perth this December

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture