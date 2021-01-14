LGBTIQ+ Health Australia launch new name and strategic plan

Australia’s peak body for LGBTIQ+ health has revealed its new name and launched their Strategic Plan for the next three years.

Formerly known as National LGBTI Health Alliance, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia made the name change after consultation with members and staff, hoping to reflect the organisation’s aspirations for nation focus on our communities’ health.

“Our new strategic plan provides a cohesive national approach to LGBTIQ+ health and outlines our ambitions for a stronger, improved, and focused national peak for LGBTIQ+ health across Australia,” LGBTIQ+ Health Australia CEO Nicky Bath said of the announcement.

“Together we can improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Founded in 2007 (as the National LGBT Health Alliance), the group was formed by community organisations with a focus on HIV/AIDS.

Now, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia is the largest national peak organisation working for the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ Australians, positioned to provide a national focus on policy, advocacy, representation, research evidence and capacity building across health portfolios.

Since July 2009 the organisation has welcomed membership from other non-government organisations, not-for-profit and corporate supporters, and individuals.

Organisations and individuals are encouraged to join to help achieve the vision of healthy lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans/transgender, intersex, and other sexuality, gender, and bodily diverse people and communities throughout Australia and the world, free from stigma and discrimination.

Find out more and see the full strategic plan at lgbtiqhealth.org.au

