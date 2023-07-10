Liberals opt to leave Senator Gerard Rennick off their election ticket

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Liberal party members have opted to bump incumbent senator Gerard Rennick off their ticket ahead of the next federal election.

In a statement the senator said he disappointed that party members had chosen not to pre-select him for another term.

“I would like to thank the LNP and the grassroot members for the opportunity they have given me to represent the people of Queensland as part of our Senate Team. I will continue to represent the LNP in the Senate for the next two years.

“While I am disappointed I did not receive the Party’s re-endorsement in this preselection, I remain committed to fighting for Queensland constituents and those who have sought my assistance over the years.” Senator Rennick said.

The senator for Queensland was elected at the 2019 election but was often critical of the Morrison government.

During his time in parliament Senator Rennick has promoted a conspiracy theory that the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has tampered with weather data to “perpetuate global warming hysteria”, voiced his opposition to superannuation, and criticised the response to the Covid pandemic.

Senator Rennick has also voted in favour of an unsuccessful proposal from One Nation to ban government departments and government funded agencies from using gender neutral language.

While he’s also told parliament he believes issues relating to sexuality or gender should not be touched on in schools but left to parents and psychologists.

Instead of Senator Rennick, the third spot on the party’s ticket will go to former LNP treasurer Stuart Fraser.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.