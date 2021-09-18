Lil Nas X gives birth to his debut album MONTERO

Lil Nas X has delivered his debut album MONTERO and no hype has been spared as multiple music videos, live appearances, media articles and internet clips took us on a journey into the world he has created.

Since arriving on the music scene in 2018 with the massive country tinged hit Old Town Road Nil Nas X has been one of the most interesting music makers to follow. In 2019 he shared his sexuality with the world, and forged ahead, breaking down barriers and being an LGBTIQA+ role model.

The first taste of his debut album came in March with the release of Montero (Call Me By Your Name). The clip for the song drew on biblical stories for inspiration, and cumulates with Lil Nas X giving a lap dance to Satan. While the clip was praised for it’s bold queerness, religious groups and conservative commentators were up in arms.

The second single Sun Goes Down was more sedate, focusing on how as a teenager the singer struggled with his sexuality and religious beliefs.

Things ramped up again when Lil Nas X teamed up with Jack Harlow for Industry Baby. Set in a prison the clip featured a naked twerking session in the prison showers. With inmates dressed in pink garb, the clip was camp as hell. The video ends with Lil Nas X breaking out prison.

Another short video came out picking up the story, with a news report sharing that the ‘power bottom’ was now on the run. We discover Lil Nas X driving out into the desert to a phone box which appears to drop him into another dimension, which shared the album’s 17th September release date.

A week later a follow up video saw a naked Lil Nas X falling through the sky before revealing the albums cover and track listing. Fans discovered the album would contain collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Doja Cat and others.

As we’ve edged closer to the release date for the album, Lil Nas X has brought his videos to life, this week he gave a knock out performance at the MTV Video Music Awards delivering a medley of Industry Baby and Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

He also recently shared that he was “pregnant with his new album”, releasing a photo shoot of him looking like he was expecting a child.

A day before the album’s launch another video showed the album’s baby shower, sadly nobody turned up, but some high profile collaborators had left some gifts.

As the moments to the album’s release counted down, the performer launched a YouTube live stream. Here he appeared as talk show host Montero, interviewing himself about his favourite videos. Heavily pregnant he struggled to dance to his favourite tunes in the comedy skit.

As the singer announced his favourite video was actually his brand new clip for That What I Want, his water broke and the singer was rushed to the hospital.

“I think this boy’s bussy water just broke, that’s a whole lot of bussy water!” the doctor exclaimed in the clip. As Lil Nas X went into labor he delivered his new album, the newborn was 33 inches of vinyl.

Finally fans were delivered his latest clip, and the video for That’s What I Want didn’t disappoint.

The incredibly catchy songs saw two football players getting it on in the locker room showers before heading off on a Brokeback Mountain styled get away.

Sadly Lil Nas X then discovers his new love is on the downlow, and has a wife and child. Devastated he works through is emotions before appearing at a church dressed as a bride, where he is handed a guitar by Billy Porter.

As the album became available, and fans lapped up the new clip for That’s What I Want, visualizers for many of the album’s tracks were released to YouTube. The clips extend the world of Motero, allowing fans to search for symbols and clues to the evolving story Lil Nas is sharing.

