Lil Nas X has a new video featuring a naked prison shower twerk session

Lil Nas X is continuing to capture our attention with each video from his upcoming Montero album.

His latest release Industry Baby sees the rapper sent to prison where he takes part in a naked shower twerking session before staging a break out that includes a massive dance number in the prison yard.

The track is a collaboration with guest rapper Jack Harlow, and the video is set in the fictional Motero State Prison.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to acknowledge that while his video makes light of the prison experience, it is a traumatic experience for many people.

The musician said that he recognised that the black community often sees people incarcerated because they are unable to post the required cash bail. Lil Las X has teamed up with a organisation The Bail Project to help more people stay out of prison.

The video has attracted a lot of comments on social media, but Lil Nas X has been defending his work and putting it in context.

There’s still no released date for his Montero album, but it’s expected to be out this year.

Take a look at the video, probably not safe for work, depends where you work.

