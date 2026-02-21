“Live Now” actor Eric Dane shares a parting message following his death

Actor Eric Dane who found fame on Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria and Charmed has shared a final message for his daughters and the world following his death at the age of 53.

Dane’s family announced his passing on Friday less than a year after he revealed he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the most common form of motor neurone disease.

In a statement they said he had died surrounded by his family and loved ones including his wife, actor Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teenage daughters.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the representatives said in a statement that requested privacy for his family.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

“He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Dane played Cal Jacobs in the TV show Euphoria, and will be seen in its upcoming third season. He rose to fame playing Dr Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy.

Following his death Netflix has released a message the actor recorded for his daughters and the world.

In the powerful video Dance shares that he’s learned four things from his disease.

“Love now” he said in the parting message, “Right now, in the present.”

The actor said he reflected back on life and realised he spent too much time wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt – second guessing himself. “The present is all you have.” he said.



“The past contains regrets, the future is unknown, you have to live now”

Eric Dane said it was important in life to find something to fall in love with in life, while he also recommends falling in love with a person as well. For Dane that passion was acting.

“Find something that excites you, find your path your purpose, your dream. Them go for it, really go for it.” he said.

His third tip was to choose your friends wisely and find the people you’ll spend time with. “Just show up and love your friends with everything you have.” he suggests.

His final advice for living a full life is to fight when you face challenges in life, describing resilience as his superpower.

“So when something unexpected hits you, and it will, because that’s life, fight and face it with honesty, integrity and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable.” Eric Dane said to his daughters and the world.

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons—nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

As these neurons deteriorate, the brain loses the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, leading to muscle weakness, twitching, difficulty speaking, swallowing, and eventually paralysis. Although cognitive functions are often preserved, some individuals may experience changes in thinking or behavior.

The exact cause is unknown in most cases, though a small percentage are linked to genetic mutations. There is currently no cure, ALS is typically fatal within 2 to 5 years of diagnosis, most commonly due to respiratory failure.