Live Work Pose! Queer talent support Indigenous orgs with benefit ball

A collection of incredible local BIPOC and queer talent are coming together to raise funds for two Indigenous community organisations with a benefit ball next weekend.

The Live Work Pose Benefit Ball, fronted by local drag star Serenity Saint Laurent, is coming to Connections Nightclub on Saturday 19th June, with 100% of door sales going to support the Dhadjowa Foundation and Sisters Inside.

“I think with everything that’s happened within the community in the past six months, and with it being one year since Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally, I thought what better way to engage the community and give back to the Indigenous community than hosting a full charity show,” Serenity said, speaking to Harriet Kenny on RTRFM’s All Things Queer program.

“Connections has been absolutely amazing by donating the time and the space, and giving me full rights to basically run around and put on a full show with the help of lighting techs and DJs and everything. All for the sake of charity!”

Serenity breaks down the jam-packed lineup, with a slew of local artists giving of their time to support these First Nations focused support organisations.

“I’ve banded together a very motley crew of performers from all different backgrounds!” Serenity tells us, with some exciting news about what to expect on the night.

“The Perth ballroom community – which has only just started up in the last few months thanks to their mother Santana Diamond – they will be making their Connections main stage debut for the charity ball!”

The fabulous roster features Boorloo Ballroom’s The Chapter, Sugar Du Joure, Alexas Armstrong, Malaika Moon, Veruca Sour, Bebe Babow, Freddy Beperfect, Justin Sider, Moesha, Lotta L’Amour, Rhonda Civic, Danisa Snake and Lucky Strike, and Serenity Saint Laurent herself on hosting duties.

Live Work Pose Benefit Ball is coming to Connections Nightclub on Saturday 19th June. For tickets and more info, head to Eventbrite.

Leigh Andrew Hill, image: Ezra Alcantra

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteer producers and presenters on All Things Queer at RTRFM 92.1.

