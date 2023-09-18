Local artists unite to support the crisis in Ukraine

People | Filed under Life Posted by admin

A group of passionate Perth creatives are getting together this October to raise much needed funds for displaced people in the Ukraine.

Held at Fridays Studio in The Pickle District, the fundraising event named ‘NADIYA’ (надія) which translates to ‘hope’ in the Ukrainian language, will feature live music, visual art and

installations by notable local artists with all profits being donated to Come Back Alive’s “Roads Home” Project (non- lethal aid) and Vostok SOS (humanitarian aid).

The lineup includes Sid Pattni, Sioux Tempestt, Sasha Britto, Kelly-Jo Fry, Eclette, Cass Jones, Tessa Dorotich, Kim Mintz, Micca Young, and SÄRSKILD designed by Jason Partridge.

Also featured will be a light installation by Perth lighting designer Beamhacker, known from his work at Vivid Festival, WA Museum, and on tour with the likes of Spacey Jane, and Pond. The

Beamhacker installation will utilise new technologies and DIY lighting techniques to create an immersive piece in the space.

The night will be soundtracked by improvisational dance music duo Bad Whip and the jazzy disco groves of DJ D-Synth.

NADIYA will be held at Fridays Studio October 12, tickets to NADIYA are available via Humanitix.

This event is sponsored by Foxlab Fine Art, Muralsite and Pirate Life Brewing

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.