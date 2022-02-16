Local LGBTQIA+ talent win big at Fringe World Festival awards

The 2022 Fringe World Festival came to a close this weekend with the best shows in the Festival recognised at the Fringe World Awards ceremony.

ARTRAGE have reported the 2022 festival is on track to achieve ticketed attendance of 230,000, which is an increase from 2021 Festival of 220,000.

More than $6.4 million will be spent at the box office in 2022, an increase from 2021 where $5.9 million was spent.

ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess said that the results were an increase from 2021 and were to be celebrated considering the significant challenges that the event has faced this year due to COVID-19.

“We are very grateful to have been able to offer our community 31 days of world-class entertainment, and for the more than 1,900 participating artists the Festival has been a bright light after many months of cancelled and reduced opportunities due to COVID-19,” Burgess said.

“Our audiences have been as enthusiastic as ever, and they have been rewarded by experiencing the passion, energy and uniqueness of the Fringe entertainers talents.”

The Fringe World Awards were presented on 13 February to the best shows in each genre category in addition to special awards that are unique to Fringe World.

The Awards have been presented at every Fringe World, except in 2021 when the Festival was impacted by a lockdown and capacity restrictions. The cash prizes for the Awards are contributed to by public donations to the Fringe Fund.

The Martin Sims Award is the top prize of the Festival, recognising the best new Western Australian work in the Festival that is destined to succeed on the world’s stage.

The 2022 Festival Martin Sims Award goes to Ginava’s Messy Friends by Gendermess Productions – featuring Ginava, Bebe Babow, Danisa Snake, Liberty Genre, Bobby Knox, Flynn V and Mary Lamb O God – which will receive up to $10,000 support towards international touring.

Also celebrating big wins are Dean Misdale for the sequel to last year’s Life’s A Drag, snatching the Cabaret Award and the team behind critically-acclaimed DIRT by Angus Cameron after picking up the Theatre Award.

Whilst the official 2022 Fringe World Festival has closed, there are 24 shows – including Ginava’s Messy Friends and Life’s A Drag – that are running an extended season with events happening nightly until 27 February. Tickets can be purchased at fringeworld.com.au

