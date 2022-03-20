Local queer web series ‘Out of Here’ seeking extras



A new LGBTQIA+ themed web series is being created by a local team, and they’re looking for extras to bring some extra queer energy to the scene this week.

The series explores the experiences of a queer woman living with Down Syndrome, and her first time experiencing a Pride parade.

The creation came to be as part of the Out Now grants from Screenwest, helping to promote LGBTQIA+ creators and stories on screen.

Costumes are encourages for those who would like to participate, with producers suggesting Space Cowboy, Sparkles, CAMP!, Pride and Disco for inspiration.

Producers say the role is unpaid, but lunch and dinner is provided.

Filming is happening for a Pride scene on Thurs March 24 from 5pm – 3am at Pica Bar, and Tues March 29 from 9am – 5pm at the Rosemount.

For more information, email Leslie at [email protected]

Image: Pride WA Parade 2021, Sophie Minissale

