Locally produced series ‘Love Me Lex’ now available on streaming

Locally produced web series Love Me Lex is now available to watch online as a premium early release via the sapphic streaming platform Lesflicks.

Love Me Lex was filmed in and around Perth, Western Australia in 2022. The series consists of seven episodes, averaging a run time of eight – nine minutes each, and has screened at various film festivals across Australia and the United States, including WA Made Film Festival and Revelation International Film Festival.

The brainchild of Sanja Katich and produced by Stephanie Davis of Somedae Pictures, Love Me Lex is a new lesbian web series that follows the titular character Lex as she looks for love in her 40s.

Looking for love in your 40s is not easy when the lesbian dating pool is more like a muddy puddle! School teacher Lex Adamson (Sarah Light) is about to find that out the hard way when she steps back into the dating world and, to her surprise, finds there is more than one person vying for her attention! But who will she choose?

Will it be “off-limits” Kat (Deanna Cooney) or can Lex recapture the magic with her ex, Miranda (Susan Stevenson)? Or will Lex remain single forever?

The series was written and directed by Sanja Katich, an openly queer woman who has spent much of her career writing about Australian queer shows such as Janet King and Wentworth for websites like LOTL, Outnews and Curve magazine.

Love Me Lex is Katich’s largest project to date, with production by a majority female cast and crew, who want to shine a light on the traditionally underrepresented later-life lesbian.

“Having spoken with Janet King’s Marta Dusseldorp, and Wentworth’s Danielle Cormack about their involvement in tired and overused dead-lesbian storylines, I felt it was time that queer women got to see a sapphic story with a happy ending. We deserve that!

“Love Me Lex was born from these discussions and the desire to see older women represented on screen. This is why, together with Stephanie Davis of Somedae Pictures, we teamed up with The Home of Sapphic Stories on Screen (Lesflicks) to host the series. A match made in heaven, Lesflicks and Love Me Lex share one simple goal – more representation for queer women!” Katich said.

As the series was filmed here in Perth, you’re sure to see a lot of familiar faces and locations.

The series is currently available as a premium rental offering from the streaming site, but from 11th October it will be available via the platforms subscription service with a new episode released each week.

Head to Lesflicks to subscribe.

