Lola Kirke releases 80s-inspired video for latest single ‘Pink Sky’

Singer, songwriter and actress Lola Kirke has released an 80s-reminiscent music video to accompany Pink Sky, the third single off her upcoming album Lady for Sale, out April 29th via Third Man Records.

The video, shot entirely on film and directed by Hailey Gates features Kirke in all her nostalgic glory wrapped in a breezy pink frock with hair curlers atop her head, the mod makeup and grainy footage perfectly encapsulating the retro vibe of Lady for Sale.

Kirke, a long time admirer of Gate’s says, “The night before we started shooting, I dreamt I was trying to keep up with Hailey as she galloped through the airport talking on her phone.”

“When I told her the next day, she laughed and told me I must be anxious about being directed by her. I didn’t think so, I’ve always been a big fan of hers and was really excited to work together, but maybe there was something about Hailey’s emphasis on experience over result that took me out of my comfort zone. After all, we had no prep time — the whole video came together within just a few days,” Kirke continues.

“Armed alone with a strong concept and pick up truck, we drove around Nashville, in search of luck and locations. Finding both with cosmic ease, my spontaneity was happily restored. The result is better than I could have dreamed. I think this is my favorite role I’ve ever played.”

Pink Sky is out now.

Image: Zack Michael

