Long live the king! Justin Sider chats about his Queen of the Court win

This year’s Queen of the Court competition made history, crowning a drag king for the very first time.
Justin Cider has taken the inaugural title of King of the Court on their first swing at the local drag competition – wowing patrons over the four week battle royale.
Harriet Kenny caught up with Justin for a chat about their coronation earlier this month on RTRFM’s All Things Queer program. Have a listen below.
Photo:- Johannes Reinhart
This interview first aired on RTRFM’s All Things Queer. Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer on the radio program.