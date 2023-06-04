Looking good: Sexual Health Quarters unveil a fresh new look

The Home of Sexual Health in Western Australia has a New Look. In 2022, Sexual Health Quarters celebrated their 50th anniversary and embarked upon a journey to develop a new visual identity for the organisation.

Extreme barriers to contraception and reproductive healthcare for women led to the creation of the Family Planning Association of Western Australia in 1972. Over 50 years later, Sexual Health Quarters describe themselves as a “radically modern organisation that has evolved and diversified in response to community need.”

“As the largest non-government provider of specialised sexual and reproductive health in Western Australia, we are hoping that this brand refresh will help us connect better with those in the community in need of our services, especially those experiencing barriers to sexual and reproductive health.” the organisation said in a statement revealing their new look.

“We are committed to continuing our growth and utility, and we wanted to create a new visual identity that communicates Sexual Health Quarters’ modern approach to providing sexual and reproductive healthcare for all.”

While the organisation’s look may have changed, they still offer the same clinical, counselling, and education services that aim to be high quality, non-judgemental, affordable, accessible, and welcoming to everyone.

The organisation can assist people with contraception, information about sexually transmitted infections, cervical screenings, unintended pregnancy options, and PrEP for HIV prevention. They’re also a great place to go to to address sexual difficulties and concerns and they have a confidential counselling service.

To create the new visual identity local design agency Two from Two worked with a wide range of stakeholders including consumers, staff, and our SHQ board.

Sexual Health Quarters are located at 70 Roe Street in Northbridge, and more info can be found at www.shq.org.au

OIP Staff

