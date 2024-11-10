Loton Park’s Pride Cup tests people’s tennis skills

Loton Park Tennis Club held their annual Pride Cup on Sunday with teams battling it our over a series of rounds.

The club celebrated 100 years of continuous operation as a tennis club in 2016 and are a heritage listed venue. Loton Park changed its constitution in 1995 to be an LGBTQIA+ managed Tennis Club.

The club holds a wide range of social events throughout the year and their grass court season typically takes place between October and May. In the down season, while the grass courts are closed for maintenance, play continues on the hard courts.

Take a look at some of the photos from the Pride Cup.