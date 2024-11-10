Search
Loton Park’s Pride Cup tests people’s tennis skills

Community

Loton Park Tennis Club held their annual Pride Cup on Sunday with teams battling it our over a series of rounds.

The club celebrated 100 years of continuous operation as a tennis club in 2016 and are a heritage listed venue. Loton Park changed its constitution in 1995 to be an  LGBTQIA+ managed Tennis Club.

The club holds a wide range of social events throughout the year and their grass court season typically takes place between October and May. In the down season, while the grass courts are closed for maintenance, play continues on the hard courts.

Take a look at some of the photos from the Pride Cup.

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Sam Morton, Boy George & Peter Murphy, Ricky Montgomery, Crazy P and Jamie xx.
News

African nation Mali makes homosexuality illegal

0
The news laws have triggered a wave of arbitrary arrests and detention of those suspected of being gay.
Culture

Perth Festival director Anna Reece chats about her first program

0
The Artistic Director takes the reins for the 2025 festival and has some big plans.
News

Perth Festival to utilise abandoned East Perth Power Station

0
The long abandoned structure will host music events in 2025 and showcase Indigenous art.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

