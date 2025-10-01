Louis Tomlinson starts a new era with ‘Lemonade’

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has kicked off a new era of his career with the release of new single Lemonade.

It’s the lead single from his forthcoming album How Did I Get Here? which will be out on 23rd of January 2026.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the new track Tomlinson said he wanted to make something that was sonically ambitious.

“The most important thing was for the first single to sound ambitious sonically. It had to be big and fun. To me, ‘Lemonade’ really has instant and natural personality. It ended up being the perfect way to begin this chapter.”

Tomlinson says the upcoming album in the record he’s always been wanting to make.

“I sum up it as ‘The record I always deserved to make’,” he said. “My bread and butter is the honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I’m still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it’s not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I’m allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.”

After finding global success in One Direction alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and the late Liam Payne, Tomlinson launched a solo career.

HIs debut album Walls came out in 2020, and he followed it up with 2022’s Faith in the Future, before heading out on a massive world tour.

Unlike his previous records that involved scores of producers and songwriters, the new album has been created alongside Producer Nico Rebscher, whose previously worked with Aurora. They spent some time in the English countryside developing ideas, before heading to a studio in Santa Teresa in Cost Rica for three weeks to lay down the tracks.

“Taking all of the steps I did to get here was important. I needed to do for confidence to become the artist I wanted to be and make a hopefully big, but personal album. I think I did.” Tomlinson said.

Take a listen to Lemonade.