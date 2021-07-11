Macy Rodman delivers an electro-thumper with ‘Love Me’

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, artist, and showgirl Macy Rodman has released the first taste of her upcoming album, and we’re loving the track Love Me.

Rodman has announced her newest album Unbelievable Animals, will be out on the 27th August via Shamir’s Accidental Popstar Records.

The massive, sugary, propulsive sound of the record — confession and heartbreak set to club-ready beats with ‘90s radio rock inflections — is decidedly not the sound of quarantine or isolation. It is the opposite — the sound of reemergence, of rebirth, the return to the dance floor.

The new single is an electro-thumper. Macy expounds on what the new song is about. “Love Me! is about getting back with an ex who you know is bad for you. No matter how poorly they’ve treated you in the past, they keep charming their way back in and you just want them to love you.”

Moving to New York from remote Juneau, Alaska to initially pursue her dreams in fashion, the underlying trans rage of repressed youth — searching for a space of belonging, reaching through media for escape — becomes a theme of the Brooklyn resident’s work, though her media landscape these days is populated by pop stars and rom coms.

The new record, chopped down to 12 tracks after challenging herself to write 20 songs in 30 days, is therefore a turning point, one that leaves her more vulnerable than ever before.

Prior to this release MAcy Rodman has put out the EP HELP (2016), and subsequent albums The Lake (2017) and Endless Kindness (2019).

Take a listen to the new tune – we’re loving this one!

