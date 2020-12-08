Madonna reveals she just got her first tattoo

Madonna has shared a photo of her very first tattoo, borrowing some lyrics from her 1984 hit Like a Virgin, the singer said she’d just been inked for the very first time.

On her wrist she’s added the letters L R D M S E, the first initial of each of her children Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna’s oldest offspring Lourdes Leon was born to the singer and then boyfriend Carlos Leon just after the singer had completed filming her role as Eva Peron in the musical Evita. Just after Lourdes was born Madonna made one of her most groundbreaking and personal albums Ray of Light. Lourdes works as a model and recently appeared in a campaign for Juicy Couture.

Son Rocco Ritchie was born while Madonna was married to his father, film director Guy Ritchie. When he was a teenager Rocco worked as a dancer on his Mum’s world tour. He’s studying art in London.

Madonna adopted her other four children from the Africa nation of Malawi where she has established a charity that supports orphanages and education programs. Son David has shown a love of soccer, so much that Madonna relocated for a while to Lisbon so he could play with a local team.

Madonna shared the photography of her new tattoo on her Instagram page.

OIP Staff

