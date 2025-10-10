Madonna to release ‘Bedtime Stories’ demos with new EP

Madonna will release an EP of tracks that failed to make the cut for her 1994 Bedtime Stories album. The singer will be reissuing the album alongside a new EP of unreleased songs and remixes.

The album saw Madonna turn towards a more RnB sound working with a top producers including Baby Face, Dallas Austin and Dave Hall. While the title track was a song originally written by Bjork, and produced by Massive Attack producer Marius De Vries.

- Advertisement -

Bedtime Stories: The Untold Chapter will be released on 28th November and features previously unheard song Right on Time written with Austin.

When Madonna first began work on the album she reunited with producer Shep Pettibone who had brought her some of her biggest hits including Vogue and Deeper and Deeper, but she felt they were retreading old ground and moved on to working with new collaborators.

One of the songs from their sessions Love Won’t Wait was given to Take That singer Gary Barlow and it featured on his 1997 debut album. Now fans will get to hear Madonna’s original demo of the tune.

Also on the new EP are several tracks that die hard fans will already be familiar with including Let Down Your Guard which came out as a B-side previously, and Freedom which previously featured on a 1997 charity record.

These are teamed up with a previously unheard earlier version of the songs Survival and Don’t Stop, plus remixes of Secret and Human Nature.

The release of unheard songs follows Madonna releasing Veronica Electronica a companion remix album to her Ray of Light record that was shelved in the late 90s.

The release of these tracks from the vault will tide Madonna fans over until her new music arrives. She announced her next album will be a follow up to Confessions on a Dancefloor and has seen her reunited with producer Stuart Price.