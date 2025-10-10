Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Madonna to release ‘Bedtime Stories’ demos with new EP

Culture

Madonna will release an EP of tracks that failed to make the cut for her 1994 Bedtime Stories album. The singer will be reissuing the album alongside a new EP of unreleased songs and remixes.

The album saw Madonna turn towards a more RnB sound working with a top producers including Baby Face, Dallas Austin and Dave Hall. While the title track was a song originally written by Bjork, and produced by Massive Attack producer Marius De Vries.

- Advertisement -

Bedtime Stories: The Untold Chapter will be released on 28th November and features previously unheard song Right on Time written with Austin.

When Madonna first began work on the album she reunited with producer Shep Pettibone who had brought her some of her biggest hits including Vogue and Deeper and Deeper, but she felt they were retreading old ground and moved on to working with new collaborators.

One of the songs from their sessions Love Won’t Wait was given to Take That singer Gary Barlow and it featured on his 1997 debut album. Now fans will get to hear Madonna’s original demo of the tune.

Also on the new EP are several tracks that die hard fans will already be familiar with including Let Down Your Guard which came out as a B-side previously, and Freedom which previously featured on a 1997 charity record.

These are teamed up with a previously unheard earlier version of the songs Survival and Don’t Stop, plus remixes of Secret and Human Nature.

The release of unheard songs follows Madonna releasing Veronica Electronica a companion remix album to her Ray of Light record that was shelved in the late 90s.

The release of these tracks from the vault will tide Madonna fans over until her new music arrives. She announced her next album will be a follow up to Confessions on a Dancefloor and has seen her reunited with producer Stuart Price.

Latest

News

Today is International Day Against the Death Penalty

0
Around the globe there are 12 nations that execute people who are LGBTIQA+
Culture

City of Subiaco to help local creatives build their careers

0
Elise Wilson and Sophie Minissale will be sponsored to attend the BANDWIDTH Amplify program.
Local

WA government says its still progressing plan to address conversion therapy

0
Roger Cook first began tackling the issue as Health Minister in 2017.
News

Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth to step down

0
Ruth has lead the Victorian based organisation for 12 years.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Today is International Day Against the Death Penalty

0
Around the globe there are 12 nations that execute people who are LGBTIQA+
Culture

City of Subiaco to help local creatives build their careers

0
Elise Wilson and Sophie Minissale will be sponsored to attend the BANDWIDTH Amplify program.
Local

WA government says its still progressing plan to address conversion therapy

0
Roger Cook first began tackling the issue as Health Minister in 2017.
News

Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth to step down

0
Ruth has lead the Victorian based organisation for 12 years.
Community

Walkern Wirin: Boorloo Blak Pride will be part of PrideFEST 2025

0
An event to honour all LGBTIQA+ First Nations people, alongside their supportive friends and family.

Today is International Day Against the Death Penalty

Graeme Watson -
Around the globe there are 12 nations that execute people who are LGBTIQA+
Read more

City of Subiaco to help local creatives build their careers

OUTinPerth -
Elise Wilson and Sophie Minissale will be sponsored to attend the BANDWIDTH Amplify program.
Read more

WA government says its still progressing plan to address conversion therapy

Graeme Watson -
Roger Cook first began tackling the issue as Health Minister in 2017.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture