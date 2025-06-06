Madonna will release lost album ‘Veronica Electronica’

Madonna has surprised fans with the announcement that she’ll release lost album Veronica Electronica.

Back in 1998 Madonna released her ground breaking album Ray of Light. It was the singer’s seventh studio album and came after the longest break between albums, and presented a bold new sound for the superstar.

At the time Madonna spoke about releasing a companion album of remixes and unreleased tracks called Veronica Electonica, drawing on her Catholic confirmation name – Veronica. When Ray of Light proved to be a huge success with multiple singles, the plans for the companion album were dropped.

Now Madonna is sharing the long lost record.

Veronica Electronica arrives on July 25th, and the first track from the album Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit) has been shared today.

The collection features newly edited versions of club remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT, and Victor Calderone, along with the original demo of Gone, Gone, Gone – a previously unreleased recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels.

VERONICA ELECTRONICA

​LP Track Listing

Side A

​“Drowned World/Substitute For Love” – BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit

​“Ray Of Light” – Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

​“Skin” – The Collaboration Remix Edit ​

​“Nothing Really Matters” – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub

Side B

​“Sky Fits Heaven” – Victor Calderone Future New Edit

​“Frozen” – Widescreen Mix and Drums

​“The Power Of Good-Bye” – Fabien’s Good God Mix Edit

​“Gone, Gone, Gone” – Original Demo Version *

Ray of Light was a change in direction for Madonna

The record came four years after Madonna’s previous record Bedtime Stories, in the intervening years the singer has become a mother for the first time, and filmed the musical Evita, as well as releasing a number of ballads for compilations albums.

For the album she turned first to producer Rick Nowels who had worked with Stevie Nicks, Belinda Carlisle and Stevie Nicks. They wrote seven songs in nine days, but only three of them made the final album. She then wrote songs with longtime collaborator Patrick Leonard, but again they did not meet the vibe Madonna was searching for.

Finally she turned to British producer William Orbit, impressed with his own Strange Cargo albums that featured Beth Orton, and his production work for British artist Caroline Lavelle. Orbit has also successfully remixed many of Madonna’s previous hits .