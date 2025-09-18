Madonna shares new album will be out in 2026

Madonna has posted a series of photos to social media, announced she’s resigned with Warner Bros, and her new album will be out in 2026.

Madonna has been back in the studio working with producer Stuart Price on a follow up to her 2005 Confessions on a Dancefloor. In the post Madonna said,

“Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records!

Back to music,

Back to the Dance Floor

Back to where it all began!

COADF- P. 2 2026″

Madonna started her career on Warner Bros subsidiary Sire Records and stayed with the label for her first 10 albums. Confessions on a Dancefloor was her final record with the label, aside from a contractual greatest hits collection Celebration.

In 2007 she moved to Live Nation with a 10 year deal that included films, records, and live touring. Later she was on Interscope Records. In 2022 she entered a new deal with Warner Bros to move her entire catalogue of music back to the company, but now she’s ready to make new music too.

In a statement Madonna said she was excited to be reuniting with the label.

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer. Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.” Madonna said.

Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairmen of Warner Records, were enthused about having the superstar back in their stable.

“We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn’t just an artist—she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry. This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.” they said.

Madonna’s last album of new material was 2019’s Madame X which saw her work with producer French producer Mirwais, who also helmed her Music album, alongside Diplo, Mike Dean, the Picard Brothers, and Jason Evigan.

Stuart Price has an impressive list of production credits, aside from his work with Madonna, he’s also created hits for Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Seal, and Scissor Sisters. He’s also put out lots of music with his band Zoot Woman, and remixed under many aliases including Les Rhymes Digital, Jacques Lu Cont, Paper Faces and Man with Guitar and Thin White Duke.