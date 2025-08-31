Major community arts project YOUnity launches

A dynamic new local arts project that will be rolled out across Western Australia was launched on Friday night, YOUnity aims to celebrate identity, foster connection, and amplify the voices of LGBTIQA+ youth living in regional WA.

The project is devised by the regional based North Midlands Project which is lead by David and Andrew Bowman-Bright. The new project was launched on Wear It Purple Day.

A small crowd of invited guests gathered at the Pride Centre in Northbridge to find out more about the YOUnity and how it will be offered to a large number of communities across the state over the next year.

David Bowman-Bright, Executive Co-Chair, of the North Midlands Project highlighted that a large team of people had worked together to bring the project to life.

“There’s a genuine commitment and compassion for queer youth in Western Australia.” he said.

David Bowman-Bright

Speaking to the invited crowd Andrew Bowman-Bright explained how a series of work workshops would be held across 26 regional communities over the next year with two different pathways provided for people to express feelings about their identity.

“The first series invites people to stitch, paint, or craft, their identities into flags of color and courage. The flags will then be brought together with others from around the state to create one epic united artwork that celebrates the bold and vibrant spirit of queer youth in regional WA .” Andrew explained.

The second stream of the project involved people sharing their stories, with their input leading to a musical output.

“Through the second series people are invited to share their truth through poetry, writing, storytelling and drawing. Themes, words and stories from the studios will then be transformed into two powerful new songs by West Australian Opera.” he explained.

The project is aligned with the state government’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy and aims to reduce loneliness and isolation that LGBTIQA+ youth loving in regional and remote areas often experience.

Andrew Bowman-Bright outlined how the program had been designed using a social and emotional wellbeing through the arts framework that was developed by The Kids Institute.

“The ideology is that when young people develop good social and emotional wellbeing, they build confidence, cope better with challenges, form meaningful relationships, and it supports their lifelong mental health.” he said.

Alexandro Gould-Arocha.

Alexandro Gould-Arocha, an official ambassador for Wear It Purple, spoke about the importance of empowering young people to feel confident about their sexuality and gender identity.

Gould-Arocha refelcted on the event having its 15th anniversary and asked attendees to remember the need for the day of significance stemmed from a tragic case of youth suicide due to bullying over their sexuality.

“Seeing everyone in purple when I was in high school helped me come out.” Gould-Arocha said, noting that he was confident the new YOUnity project would have a similar effect on young people across Western Australia.

An element of opera was also introduced into the proceedings when opera star Caitlin Cassidy took to the floor and sang a comical version of Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club reimagined as if it had a previous life as an operatic work for centuries gone by.

Shane Pavlinovich from Healthway.

Jewelry and fashion designer, and recognised Perth A-Lister, Shane Pavlinovich appeared in his role as a leader at Healthway, praising the project for it’s admirable goals.

“Arts and culture strengths social connections, fosters creative collaborations, enhances education outcomes and contributes to individual and community well being.” Pavlinovich said.

“Healthway works with arts organizations and communities to create meaningful partnerships across Western Australia, each year investing nearly $4 million in evidence based preventative health and arts activities, especially for those people who do not have access to these opportunities.

“A significant amount of this funding supports the development of social emotional wellbeing practices and resources within arts programs.” Pavlinovich said.

Troy Wood, Chair of the Youth Pride Network.

Chloe Clements and Troy Wood from the Youth Pride Network also voiced their support for the project.

Wood, who is the chair of the youth committee, shared his own experiences of growing up in a regional WA community where he experienced significant homophobia which including sexual assault and verbal abuse. It led to him dropping out of school and looking for other pathways for continuing his education.

“Our ‘State of Play’ report in education showed that 64% of young people have been verbally abused in West Australian schools, including public, private, independent. Fourteen per cent of them were assaulted for being who they are.



“In Western Australia we have so much to do to improve the outcomes, and we’re so glad that we’re able to partner with programs like this, because we want to make real change, and we need to see real change happen.” Wood said.

WA’s Commissioner for Children and Young People Jacqueline McGowan-Jones.

Officially launching the program WA’s Commissioner for Children and Young People Jacqueline McGowan-Jones praised the program for bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders including regional organisations, the Pride Youth Network, WA Opera and the Australian Museums and Galleries Association.

McGowan-Jones said she had concerns that the soon to be implemented social media ban for people under the age of sixteen may have a negative effect for young LGBTIQA+ people desperately looking for community, connection and information.

“I’m really concerned with the social media ban starting on the 10th of December, because our regional and remote queer kids, that’s where they find their safe spaces, that’s where they fund their community, that’s where they reach out for advice and support and guidance, and that’s going to be lost to them.” the commissioner said.

“Instead of responding to a situation and making internet providers and social media companies accountable for their actions, we’re going to prohibit children and young people from a vital service for them.” McGowan-Jones said of the Albanese’s government’s move to limit social media access.

The attendees at the launch got a sample of the power of working together to crate a work of art during the launch.

Guided by artist Ron Bradfield Jr everyone was encouraged to contribute to the creation of a large drawing work about identity. Within a short period of time the blank canvas grew into a colourful and engaging work of art.

Find out more about North Midlands Project at their website.