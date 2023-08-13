Malaysia bans LGBTIQA+ Swatch watches saying they cause harm

Malaysia has banned Swatch watches and accessories that celebrate the LGBTIQA+ communities. The Malaysian government says the products may be harmful to morality and the public interest.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and in the past the country has jailed and caned people convicted of homosexual crimes. Accusations of being homosexual are often leveled at political opponents.

Back in May government officials raised Swatch stores across the country confiscated the company’s products, now an official statement has been released declaring their Pride range prohibited.

“(Swatch products) are subject to the Prohibition Order because they are publications that harm or may harm morality, public interest, and the interest of the state by promoting, supporting, and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement which is not accepted by the general public in Malaysia,” the Home ministry said.

They declared that people found selling or owning the watches could face up to three years in jail and a fine of 20,000 Malaysian ringgit (AUD $6713.00).

The crackdown on LGBTIQA+ forms of expression is not just confined to watches, British rock band The 1975 were recently banned from the country after they made a statement about gay rights during a performance at a local festival.

