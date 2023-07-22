Malaysian singer Talitha says The 1975’s Matty Healy is “selfish and ignorant”

Malaysian singer Talitha has taken aim at The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy calling him “ignorant”, “selfish” and having “an inability to adjust or respect different cultures”.

The 1975 performed at The Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night where frontman Matty Healy spoke out about the country’s laws against homosexuality. Shortly after making the statement Healy kissed bass player Ross MacDonald. Authorities brought the band’s set to an abrupt end, and also closed down the entire three-day festival.

Malaysia artist Talitha, who was due to perform on at the festival on Sunday, has posted a series of scathing comments directed at Healy. The singer said she was furious at Healy’s “white privilege” saying he should have more respect for the country’s laws.

On her Instagram account Talitha said she was upset because she had been planning to dedicate her performance on Sunday to her mother who had tragically died last month. The singer’s mother and a friend drowned while swimming at a waterfall in June.

“And now you can go back to your country thinking you did an ‘amazing’ thing for Malaysia’s ‘young people’.” Talitha posted.

“Malaysia’s not perfect. But man, I am shattered. I feel sorry for @goodvibesfest ‘s team, I feel sorry for all the performers who have worked so hard on showcasing their music.”

In her Instagram stories the singer poster an expletive laden message sent to Healy on social media.

Talitha’s debut album hi, i like you was released in 2020. Her most recent single is Apple Pie, a collaboration with Darren Ashley. It follows on form her previous single 6HRS.

In a statement the Good Vibes Festival said, “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule of the Good Vibes Festival 2023, planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975.”

Organisers said the festival had been cancelled by the government and their unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.

“Healy’s unprofessional behaviour and overt defiance of Malaysian laws and regulations are disturbing. Healy chose to utilise his performance as a platform to express his personal views, rather than delivering the quality show that his Malaysian fans were eagerly anticipating. This act is deeply unfair to his fans who were looking forward to enjoying a memorable music experience.” the company behind the festival said.

The 1975 were one of the festivals headline acts alongside The Strokes and The Kid Laroi.

Thomas Philip, a Kuala Lumpur based law firm has announced it will work pro-bono to launch a class action lawsuit against The 1975.

