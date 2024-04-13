Search
Man attacked near Connections nightclub

News

A Perth man was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in a Northbridge carpark behind Connections Nightclub.

Police suspect he was assaulted with a broken bottle and he’s now in Royal Perth Hospital recovering from his injuries.

Speaking to The West Australian, the man who wished to remain anonymous recalled that he’d spent the evening at The Mustang Bar, before moving on with friends to Connections on Thursday night.

Connections Nightclub in Northbridge

After leaving the club he recalls being in the carpark behind the venue but is not clear on everything that occurred due to his head injuries.

“I think I was just going to the toilet behind the dumpster or something like that and got attacked,” he told The West.

He believes he was assaulted by two men, one of whom police suspect hit him with a broken bottle.

“I just remember walking out of the carpark knowing something had happened, blood pouring all down my face,” the man said.

The man received a deep cut to his head, and medical experts have described his injuries as being extremely lucky, noting that if hit from a different angle his injuries could have been fatal.

People with information about the incident can report to Crime Stoppers.

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

