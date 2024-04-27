Sophia Bush shares her new same sex relationship

Actor Sophia Bush has spoken about the happiness she’s found in her new same sex relationship with former US soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

The One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. star shared her news in a cover interview with Glamour magazine. Where she spoke about the breakdown of her marriage, fertility challenges, and finding new love with new partner Harris.

Bush said she hated that ‘coming out’ was still a thing, but also recognised the importance of making a statement.

Sophia Bush arrives for the ‘’Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood (Shutterstock).

“I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024. But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history.

“There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves. I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home.

“I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.” Bush said.

Bush was previously married to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005. Their union lasted just five months. In 2022 she wed businessman Grant Hughes, they ended their marriage the following year.

In her piece written for Glamour Bush says there is no truth to the online rumours that she ended her marriage to begin a same sex relationship.

Following the publication of the interview Sophia Bush thanked her fans for their positive response to her story.

The actor played Brooke Davis in all nine seasons of drama One Tree Hill. When that series ended, she moved on to the short-lived 2012 comedy Partners which was made by the team behind Will & Grace.

The show told the story of lifelong friends, Louis (Michael Urie) and Joe (David Krumholtz) who are partners in their own architecture firm. They friendship is tested when they both start new relationships, Joe is engaged to Ali played by Sophia Bush, while Louis has a new boyfriend Wyatt, played by Superman actor Brandon Routh.

The show was a ratings disaster and pulled off the air after just seven episodes, and the remaining episodes from the first season were never aired in the USA.

Bush quickly bounced back being cast as Detective Erin Lindsay in Chicago P.D. The show is a spin-off from the successful Chicago Fire, later came Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. Bush stayed with the show for its first four seasons.

She’s since gone on to appear on Jane the Virgin, This Is Us, and Love, Victor.