Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Nominations open for 2024 WA Mental Health Awards

Lifestyle

The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) have officially opened nominations for this year’s WA Mental Health Awards.

Individuals, organisations and projects that are making a remarkable impact in the mental health space are all eligible to be put forward for consideration.

Categories include the Lived Experience Impact & Inspiration, Mental Health Education, Diversity & Inclusion, Mental Health Employee or Volunteer Excellence, Promotion or Prevention, Mentally Healthy Workplace, Innovation in Service Delivery and News & Media, as well as the prestigious Minister’s Award.

2023 WA Mental Health Awards winners.

WAAMH are encouraging Western Australians to nominate dedicated mental health professionals, ground-breaking organisations, inspiring community projects and leaders with lived experience for recognition.

There are so many local organisations that do fantastic work supporting mental health and wellbeing for LGBTQIA+ communities, now’s your chance to show them your appreciation!

Previous winners include Professor Ashleigh Lin for her outstanding work supporting LGBTQA+ and Indigenous youth and the long-running youth support organisation Perth Inner City Youth Service.

The team here at OUTinPerth were also proud to receive the News Media Award in 2020.

The main event will be held on Monday, 25 November at Beaumonde on the Point, celebrating with spectacular views over the Derbarl Yerrigan.

Nominations close Wednesday 31 July 2024. For more information, head to waamh.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

