Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Try your luck at Tag A Drag Bingo every Thursday night

Looking for some mid-week fun? Connections Nightclub and a gaggle of local queens have you covered.

Thursday night is Tag A Drag Bingo night! Each week players can grab a drink, settle in with some friends and enjoy some entrancing entertainment with a selection of Perth’s drag favourites.

A rotating roster including BarbieQ, Donna Kebab, Veronica Jean Jones, Fay Rocious, Alexas Armstrong, Cougar Morrison and occasional special guests are on ball duties, with a style of announcing number you probably won’t find at your local town hall.

It’s free to get into Connies, as well as free to play and be in the running for some fabulous prizes. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks, or head downstairs to GYG for 10% off their order.

Doors open from 7:30pm each Thursday, with games kicking off from 8pm.

Tag A Drag Bingo is at Connections Nightclub every Thursday night. Head to Facebook for more.

Ian Thorpe joins campaign for LGBTQ+ protections in schools

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Olympic legend Ian Thorpe has joined a new national campaign calling for urgent federal reform to protect women and LGBTQ+ students and staff in religious schools.
OPINION | Quigley gender reform bill takes WA backwards

OUTinPerth -
Just.Equal's Brian Greig says law reform proposed by the Cook Government is "inadequate and retrograde."
Nominations open for 2024 WA Mental Health Awards

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Individuals, organisations and projects that are making a remarkable impact in the mental health space are eligible.
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

