Margaret Court attacks young transgender people in latest sermon

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Perth religious leader the Reverend Margaret Court has attacked young transgender people in her latest sermon delivered at her Victory Life Centre.

In front of a packed house, and broadcast online, the former Tennis champion said transgender youth were “so wrong”.

“LGBT in the schools is of the devil.” Court said.

“Children are making the decision at seven or eight years of age to change their sex … no, just read the first two chapters of Genesis, that’s all I say. Male and female,” Court said.

“It’s so wrong at that age because a lot of things are planted in this thought realm at that age, and they start to question ‘what am I’.

“And you know with that GBT, they’ll wish they never put the T on the end of it because, particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems.

It’s not the first time the religious leader has suggested sexuality and gender incongruence is a result of a thought process. Back in 2015 Reverend Court accused homosexuals of using a communist style brainwashing process to infiltrate the minds of young people.

Court said young people who take hormones change their minds by the time they are seventeen, before going on to repeat her opposition to same-sex marriage, and declaring that being gay is a choice.

In her sermon Reverend Court told her followers that they should not believe stories reported in the media, saying the Australian media hated the “word of God”.

“I can go on television and if I say, ‘well, this is what the Bible says’, well, it’s like opening a can of worms.

“My goodness, you’ve let a torpedo off or something. No it’s true, because they hate the word of God.”

Reverend Court said she did not hate anybody, but was delivering her message as “one of love”.

Next month Tennis Australia will celebrate the former Tennis champions sporting career as she marks the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking grand slam wins. The sporting body had declared that why they will be celebrating her sporting career, they do not agree with her views on homosexuality or opposition to transgender people.

The Australian Christian Lobby has voiced their support for Reverend Court, describing her as a great Australian.

“She is a pastor, a counsellor, and manages charities which help thousands. And she is a Christian who does not waver in her commitment to Christ.” Managing Director Martyn Iles said last week.

“Despite overwhelming pressure, attacks on her sporting legacy, and misrepresentations, Margaret has refused to compromise her values or her faith. She always speaks openly of God’s word, her beliefs, and the love of Christ.

“We want Margaret to know how much so many people appreciate her, not just for her sporting achievements, but also for her testimony.”

OIP Staff