Former NSW politician Rory Amon appears in court over sex offences

News

Rory Amon, the former NSW Liberal MP, has appeared in court over charges that allege he sexually abused a teenage boy.

Amon appeared briefly at Sydney’s Downing Street Centre where the magistrate set the case conference between the prosecution and defence teams. They will meet on February 17th 2025, and the case will return to court 10 days later.

Amon did not speak to reporters as he left the court this morning.

Amon, who represented the seat of Pittwater on Sydney’s northern beaches, was charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 years old, and two counts of attempting sexual intercourse with a person between the ages of 10 and 14.

Additionally the 35-year-old has been charged with two counts of indecently dealing with a person under 16 and committing an act of indecency with a person under the age of 16.

He resigned from parliament after being charged and has vowed to fight the charges.

Amon, a former lawyer was elected to parliament last year and quickly given a front bench position as a Shadow Minister covering the areas of youth, infrastructure, transport and roads. Prior to moving into state politics Amon has served on the Northern Beaches Council.

