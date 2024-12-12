Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Hospital suspends Pink News director from trust after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour

News

Anthony James, the former GP who is now a director at UK based publisher Pink News, has been stood down from his role as a director at Bedfordshire Hospitals.

The move follows the publication of a report from the BBC that saw over 30 current and former employees of the publication accused James and his husband Benjamin Cohen of bullying and inappropriate sexual behaviour.

- Advertisement -

James is a director of the company that runs Pink News as well as being it’s Marketing Executive, Cohen is the founder of the company and its CEO.

Bedfordshire hospitals NHS foundation trust said on Wednesday that it had decided to suspend James from his role as associate non-executive director role pending further information.

Representative for the couple have told the BBC they are unable to provide a response to the allegations at this time, but it is understood that their position is the allegations being made against them are false. OUTin Perth has also reached out to the couple for comment.

The BBC say they spoke to more than 30 current and former staff members who described a culture of heavy drinking that led to instances of both men touching staff inappropriately and one some occasions propositioning younger male staffers for sex.

In the expose staff members allege bullying and sexual misconduct has made some of them feel unsafe around Cohen and James. Others have alleged the couple would also ask female staff members to consider being surrogates for them.

One of the most serious accusations, that the BBC said was backed up by several staff members, concerned an alleged incident at a London Pub where team members gathered after a company event. The staff say Anthony James had led a young colleague behind a tree and was groping and kissing him, but staff felt he was too intoxicated to provide consent.

Staff said they were too afraid of reporting the boss’s husband for his behaviour, but the BBC says a staff member later made an official complaint. The result of the complaint is unknown.

Another former staff member shared a story of allegedly being propositioned by Cohen. He said the approach made him feel uncomfortable and he avoiding being alone with the CEO during his remaining time working at the publication.

While another staff member said he’d been slapped on the buttocks by Cohen in front of other staff members and it left him feeling uncomfortable.

Latest

News

John Pesutto says he has no intention of resigning

0
Pesutto has held a media conference and declared he's no quitting.
News

Advocates slam government’s LGBTIQA+ health plan as “weak and inadequate”

0
Just.Equal spokesperson Rodney Croome says the government should be providing concrete targets for improved LGBTIQA+ health.
News

InterAction for Health and Human Rights welcome LGBTIQA+ health action plan

0
Intersex advocates have praised the federal government for consulting with community.
News

Tony Abbott calls for Victorian Liberals to bring Deeming back into the party

0
The former PM says the Victorian Liberal MPs should act swiftly to being Deeming back into the fold.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

John Pesutto says he has no intention of resigning

0
Pesutto has held a media conference and declared he's no quitting.
News

Advocates slam government’s LGBTIQA+ health plan as “weak and inadequate”

0
Just.Equal spokesperson Rodney Croome says the government should be providing concrete targets for improved LGBTIQA+ health.
News

InterAction for Health and Human Rights welcome LGBTIQA+ health action plan

0
Intersex advocates have praised the federal government for consulting with community.
News

Tony Abbott calls for Victorian Liberals to bring Deeming back into the party

0
The former PM says the Victorian Liberal MPs should act swiftly to being Deeming back into the fold.
News

Former NSW politician Rory Amon appears in court over sex offences

0
Rory Amon, the former NSW Liberal MP, has appeared...
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

John Pesutto says he has no intention of resigning

OUTinPerth -
Pesutto has held a media conference and declared he's no quitting.
Read more

Advocates slam government’s LGBTIQA+ health plan as “weak and inadequate”

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Just.Equal spokesperson Rodney Croome says the government should be providing concrete targets for improved LGBTIQA+ health.
Read more

InterAction for Health and Human Rights welcome LGBTIQA+ health action plan

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Intersex advocates have praised the federal government for consulting with community.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture