Mark McGowan reveals his ministerial team for second term

Premier Mark McGowan has revealed his ministerial team for his second term in government.

“My Cabinet team worked extremely hard during our first term and our second term will be no different.” the Premier said.

“The next four years are very important for our State as we continue our strong recovery from COVID-19, with a focus on creating jobs for Western Australians.

“The work starts now for each of the Ministers. Despite our State’s success, there will always be challenges and issues confronting Western Australians across all portfolio areas.

“I’m very confident we have a strong team, with a breadth of experience that will work hard every day to govern in the interests of all Western Australians.”

Speculation over who would become the state’s next Treasurer following the retirement of Ben Wyatt saw neither of the senior ministers tipped to take on the role getting the job. The Premier said Rita Saffioti would be remaining in charge of Transport, Planning and Ports, and Roger Cook would stay at his post in Health.

Instead McGowan himself will pull double-duty serving as the Treasurer alongside his leadership responsibilities, and serving as the Minister for Public Sector Management, and Federal-State Relations.

Perth MLA John Carey get’s his first Ministerial position taking over Local Government from David Templeman who retains Arts and Heritage while picking up responsibility for Tourism. Carey, a passionate advocate for tackling homelessness, will also oversee Housing.

Stephen Dawson adds Mental Health to his portfolio, an area he will be familiar with having previously served as the Shadow Minister when the party was in opposition. Dawson lost the Environment portfolio in the re-shuffle, but retains Aboriginal Affairs, Industrial Relations, and continues as Deputy Leader of the Legislative Council.

Armadale’s Tony Buti has landed his first Ministerial role being put in charge of Finance, Lands, Sport and Recreation, plus Citizenship and Multicultural Interests. Morley member Amber Jade Sanderson has been given Environment, the new area of Climate Action, and Commerce.

Former journalist and party spin-doctor Reece Whitby is also a new Minister, assigned to Emergency Services, Racing and Gaming, Small Business and Volunteering. There will be a lot of attention on the Racing and Gaming portfolio as the government’s recently announced Royal Commission into Crown Casino gets underway.

Don Punch is the new Minister for Disability Services, Fisheries, Innovation and ICT, plus Seniors and Ageing.

Paul Papalia added Police to his list of responsibilities as Michelle Roberts takes up the role of Speaker, the first time in the parliament’s history that a woman has been appointed to the position.

The new ministry is expected to be sword in the the Governor on Friday.

