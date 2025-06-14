Search
OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Mark your diaries: Pride Networking Drinks is on soon

Community

The next edition of Pride WA’s Networking Drinks will be on Wednesday 2nd July at The Royal Hotel opposite Yagan Square at 531 Wellington Street.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

This month’s event will have a focus on Perth’s bid to host the 2030 Gay Games. Head down to learn more about the Pride WA 2030 Perth Gay Games bid, becoming involved, and how you can support it through donations.

The bi-monthly event starts 5:30pm and runs till 8:30pm.

Culture

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

0
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
News

Actor Tim Pocock will share his conversion therapy experience in new memoir

0
He's sharing his experiences of keeping his sexuality a secret while trying to make it big in Hollywood.
News

Moira Deeming and backer referred to corruption watch dog

0
The referrals relate to offers made to former leader John Pesutto.
Culture

WASO has a wide range of classical musical experiences on offer

0
See the upcoming shows at WASO and dive into classical music.

Newsletter

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

