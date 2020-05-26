Marriage equality is now a reality in Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s LGBTIQ+ community have celebrated the first day of legal marriage equality with a live television celebration.

After two 2018 rulings by the Inter-American Supreme Court in January and Costa Rica’s Supreme Court in August, which found the exclusion of same-sex couples from marriage to be unconstitutional, Costa Rica’s parliament was instructed to find a solution by Tuesday 26th May or see the ban overturned.

Supporters of marriage equality and the LGBTIQ+ community moved the planned celebrations online as part of the Si Acepto campaign, broadcasting a live same-sex wedding to mark the occasion in a COVID-19 world.

Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado, who voiced his support for marriage equality during his political campaign, shared a message of support for the LGBTIQ+ community.

“Our duty is to combat all types of discrimination, whether due to disability, ethnicity, culture, religious creed, sex, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation or any other,” President Alvarado said.

“To the LGBTQ community, whose rights will be recognized, I reiterate my ongoing compromise. Over decades you were offended, humiliated, persecuted, but you never gave up the fight. You persisted with pride and determination. You did so with the three unstoppable forces that should guide the 21st century: Liberty, equality, and democratic institutions.”

“Thanks to your work over decades, Costa Rica recognizes the rights you always deserved and returns a little of the liberty that so often was limited. You, your partners, your families, your children will have the same rights as any other person, couple or family in this country.”

Costa Rica is the first Central American nation to legalise marriage equality.

