Masked cowboy Orville Peck shares video for new song ‘C’mon Baby, Cry’

Masked cowboy singer Orville Peck has shared the video for his new single C’mon Baby, Cry.

The song will feature on Peck’s forthcoming album Bronco which is due for release on 8th April.

Leading up to the full release of the album Peck is releasing the tracks in chunks, with Chapter 1 featuring four new tunes. Alongside C’mon Baby, Cry, you’ll find Daytona Sand, Outta Time and Any Turn.

The album is Peck’s first release on a major label, he’s signed with Columbia, moving up from indie label SubPop. Peck’s debut album Pony came out in 2019, and he followed it up with the EP Show Pony.

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck said speaking about the record. “I was inspired by country rock, ’60s and ’70s psychedelic, California, and even bluegrass with everything being anchored in country.

“Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Peck will be in Australia later in the year for Splendour in the Grass and will also be playing some sideshows. Sadly he’s not coming to the west coast, but you can catch him at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on 20th July, and at The Forum in Melbourne on 24th July.

Take a look at the new video.

