‘Materialists’ is a stylish examination of love’s value in a transactional world

Culture

Materialists | Dir: Celine Song | ★ ★ ★ ★

When it comes to modern romance, what’s more valuable: advantageous compatibility or genuine, messy connection? Celine Song’s Materialists cleverly asks this question, exploring the complexities of love, wealth, and the often-transactional nature of dating today.

Known for her emotionally evocative debut film Past Lives, Song takes a sharper, more satirical turn in Materialists, inspired by her own experiences as a professional matchmaker in New York. The outcome is a film that’s both witty and tender, deeply relatable yet painfully realistic.

The film centres around Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a successful matchmaker who has built her career by reducing romance to calculated tick-boxes. Lucy’s orderly world is thrown into chaos when she finds herself torn between John (Chris Evans), her charming yet perpetually struggling actor ex-boyfriend, and Harry (Pedro Pascal), the wealthy “unicorn” bachelor promising security and luxury.

Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal star in ‘The Materialists.’

On paper, Harry appears to be the ideal match, but Lucy’s undeniable chemistry with John underscores a fundamental truth: love rarely follows logic.

While modern dating often feels transactional, Materialists pushes back on this idea that love – the kind that lasts – can be optimised or neatly arranged. The film explores how even in a world obsessed with compatibility, something unruly and deeply human still insists on being felt. As Lucy says in the film, “Marriage is a business deal, but love must be on the table.”

Despite being marketed as a romcom, Materialists leans more heavily on the romance, with the occasional comedic relief largely drawn from Lucy’s eccentric and demanding clientele. The film’s ending might seem a little predictable, but Song ensures it feels well-earned and emotionally satisfying rather than cliched or formulaic. The outcome is a smart, relatable, and thoroughly enjoyable film, backed by exceptional cinematography that gives otherwise uneventful scenes a dreamy quality, and a soundtrack that enhances every emotional nuance.

In the end, Materialists succeeds not only because of its charming leads and sharp humour but also by reminding us that the uncertain and sometimes messy aspects of love – the things that can’t be reduced down to check boxes – are precisely what make it so genuinely rewarding.

Alice Macri

Materialists arrives in cinemas today, Thursday 12th June.

News

As Tasmanians head to the polls politicians urged to take action on conversion therapy

0
Equality Tasmania says prohibiting conversion practices is an urgent...
Culture

Pet Shop Boys release track dedicated to Alexei Navalny

0
Singer Neil Tennant has spoken about the band's opposition to the Putin regime.
History

On This Gay Day | The Pulse massacre took place in Florida

0
In 2016 tragedy struck The Pulse nightclub when lone gunman carried out a terrorist attack
Culture

G Flip says their new track is the 'queerest' song they've ever written

0
Big Ol' Hammer is their new tune and it comes with a fun video.

News

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

