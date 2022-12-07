Matt Lucas announces he’s leaving ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Comedian Matt Lucas has announced he’s quitting his hosting role on The Great British Bake Off.

The Little Britian star has hosted the show alongside Noel Feilding for the last three years. On his Instagram page Lucas shared his decision to move on was due to his heavy workload.

“Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.” Lucas said. “But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.”

Co-host Noel Fielding said he would miss his colleagues “spark and huge smile.”

Lucas joined the show three years ago replacing Sandi Toksvig, who also logged three years alongside Fielding on the program. For its first seven seasons the program was hosted by comedians Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

The new TV project Lucas is moving on is a remake of Fantasy Football League, a show that has been off air in Britain for 18 years. Originally hosted by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, the show had a 10-year run from 994 – 2004. Joining Matt Lucas in the new incarnation of the program is Elis James.

