Mattel releases limited-edition Barbie styled after Elton John



Mattel have released a special limited-edition Barbie doll, inspired by the one and only Elton John.

The doll was created to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Elton John’s record breaking performances at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

On October 25th and 26th, 1975, Elton sold out the stadium across two days, which brought 100,000 fans and set the record for the most attended single-artist concert.

Though Elton wore a reimagined version of the LA Dodgers baseball uniform at the time, the anniversary Barbie is celebrating John’s more flamboyant side, with a purple bowler, colourful bomber jacket and his iconic star-shaped glasses.

“Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons,” the doll’s box reads.

“[It] honours the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer and humanitarian.”

OIP Staff

