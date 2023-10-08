Matthew Mitcham is just one of the celebrities signed up to SAS Australia

Olympic diver, turned cabaret performer, turned OnlyFans content creator, Matthew Mitcham is one of the celebrities heading into the desert for the new series of SAS Australia which begins screening tonight on Chanel 7.

The reality series sees celebrities give up their lives of red carpets, canapes and glasses of champagne for a series of grueling endurance tasks, death defying challenges and mental anguish. The recruits are also often grilled on darker moments of their past.

The new series also includes actor Craig McLachlan, boxer Anthony Mundine, footballer Jason Akermanis, convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury, and fellow athletes Peter Bol and Stephanie Rice.

Also in the cast is AFL Field Commentator Abbey Holmes, NRL star Boyd Cordner, Thai Cave Rescue Hero Dr Craig Challen, rugby player Mahalia Murphy, actor Zima Anderson, reality TV star Jason Robards and Lindy Klim – who is described as a Balinese Princess.

Mitcham made history with his success leaping from the diving board, so we’re confident he won’t be afraid of water or heights. In his autobiography the sporting star spoke of his longstanding challenges with substance abuse, something that the show’s instructors are sure to grill him on.

Which other celebrities might have a moment in the interrogation room spotlight? Stephanie Rice was in hot water in 2010 when she used a homophobic slur on social media and Anthony Mundine has a long list of offensive comments he’s made – particularly about LGBTIQA+ people. Hopefully Mundine can last longer on this show than his brief tenure on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

