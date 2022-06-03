MAY-A reimagines Flume collab with ‘Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version)’

Artist on the rise MAY-A has just shared her latest single: Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version).

The track is MAY-A’s own remake of the major collaboration with Flume, turning the tune into something more lo-fi and vulnerable.

Collaborating together on the chart-topping track earlier this year, MAY-A then went on to perform alongside Flume for his headline sets on the Main Stage at Coachella Music Festival in Palm Springs in April.

The appearance drew acclaim from such outlets as Billboard, Pitchfork and GRAMMY.com amongst others, the latter of which named it among this year’s seven most “captivating non-headline sets”. MAY-A will also join as a special guest on a select string of Flume’s US tour dates and his recently announced Australia album tour in November.

Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version) follows her sold-out debut headline tour this last month which drew praise for her “authentic, confident and carefree” performance “at the level of an artist you would expect to see at an arena show.”

With support from Carla Wehbe, Ioakim, and Nick Ward, the series of sold-out shows across so-called Australia’s east coast, continue to affirm MAY-A’s position as an arena-ready star.

Since the launch of her breakthrough single Green on triple j Unearthed in 2020, MAY-A swiftly launched into stardom landing her first ARIA nomination for Best Breakthrough Act, in the wake of her debut EP Don’t Kiss Ur Friends.

MAY-A began this year by celebrating her spot at #101 in triple j’s Hottest 200, features, collaborations, and performances with some of the nation’s most respected and burgeoning stars – The Veronicas, DMA’S, Budjerah, and Flume – to performing across the world’s biggest festival stages.

MAY-A will continue on the road for the remainder of the year, making her debut across iconic Australian festivals such as Splendour In The Grass, Lost Paradise and Falls Festival, as well as supporting pop-punk mavens 5SOS on their national tour this summer before starting the year on tour in the UK/Europe supporting Wallows (Dylan Minnette).

Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version) is out now.

Image: John Liwag

