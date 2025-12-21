Meet Mr Bear Perth 2025, it’s Mikey!

The annual Western Roundup competition from Bears Perth saw a new Mr Bear Perth crowned earlier this year.

Mikey steps into the role for the next year and will represent Western Australia at Southern Hibernation in Melbourne in 2026. OUTinPerth caught up with Mikey to hear about his journey to win the competition and how he’s found a welcoming community among the bears.

Mr Bear Perth is a competition that’s been going for quite a while now, how does it feel to join the ranks of the previous holders of the title?

It feels humbling, that feels like the right word. When I went into it my mentality was, “I’m probably not going to win, but I’m going to get up there and have good fun and hopefully get a laugh out of people.”

Then suddenly they’re calling my name as the winner.

Had you been in the competition before, or was this success at first attempt?

No this was the first time, I’ve never done anything like this before. I went to my first ever Western Roundup last year and just really liked the vibe of the place and seeing what was happening on stage.

The Bears have been a big part of my life for the last four years, I started volunteering with them and I felt like I owed them a lot, because thanks to them I’ve come out of my shell. I’ve made friends and found my place in the community. I just put my hand up for the Mr Bear competition because I felt like giving something back, paying it forward.

There’s a few places which stand head and shoulders above other groups in creating a welcoming environment, I think the Pride Choir is one that is constantly highlighted, and the other is Bears Perth.

It is very welcoming, and in the last few years the membership has become very diverse. It must have been a very different environment when the club began in the early 90s, but today its a very social and welcoming and inclusive place.

What I’m really hoping to get out of my my title reign, and it still feels weird to say that, is to show people who have heard about us that we’re not unintimidating. We might be called bears, but we’re not going to rip your face off.

To win the title what did you do up on stage, there is the legendary section that requires a performance.

What did I do on stage other than make a fool of myself, I did a Bear-lesque number. It was a striptease number to the song Dandelion by Ariana Grande, and and this feels so dumb to talk about now, but I had a prop, a Squish Mallow bear with me and I was just dancing and just being sexy.

I’ve only just learned what a Swish Mallow is, I kept hearing them being talked about in a podcast I listen to.

I’ve only just learned what a Labubu is.

Oh I have a Labubu, my husband brought me one back from a recent trip he took overseas. I’m not sure why he felt I needed a Labubu, but I have one now.

What would you say to someone whose thinking of coming to a Bears Perth event for the first time?

It’s just a place where you can just come down, have a drink, have a Kiki, and just generally vibe. For me it has been a really friendly welcoming environment.

We’ve got music playing all the time. I just go there and make friends, because it’s always really friendly. It took me a while to learn that I was in a good spot. I’ve definitely feel like I found my tribe!

Find out more about Bears Perth at their website.