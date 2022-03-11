Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa bake up the ‘Sweetest Pie’

Today Megan Thee Stallion unites with fellow global pop superstar Dua Lipa to release Sweetest Pie, the ﬁrst single from Megan’s forthcoming album.

Sweetest Pie is a super delicious, sexy track that celebrates women being the prize, whatever that means to them. The single is released alongside its music video, directed by Dave Meyers and produced by Freenjoy.

Today, Megan also guest stars on the latest episode of the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, a sweeping companion piece to the Service95 newsletter which Megan is also featured in this week.

Dua and Megan discuss how their new track came to be, along with their activism, how Megan uses her platform to promote the protection of black women, the need for female artists to support one another, and the importance of upending and dismantling the misogyny still rampant in hip-hop and the music industry – all while being the ultimate Hot Girl.

2021 saw Megan win three GRAMMY Awards and be nominated for four, two NAACP Image Awards, and Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. This year she is nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, including Thot Shit for Best Rap Performance. Megan is slated to join Dua Lipa on her Future Nostalgia Tour on three select dates, and is expected to embark on her own tour this summer.

Dua Lipa is currently on the US leg of her critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia World Tour, which Billboard called “exactly the kind of return-to-the-real-world concert pop fans have been thirsting for.”

The three-time GRAMMY Award winner came into 2022 with the Billboard Top Hot 100 Song of the Year for her single Levitating, and a GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia.

See Dua Lipa live at RAC Arena on Wednesday November 16. For more info head to livenation.com.au

